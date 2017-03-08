Mumbai tragedy: 13-year-old girl electrocuted while washing clothes

A 13-year-old girl was electrocuted after touching a live wire by mistake while she was washing clothes in Khar Danda on Monday night. She had offered to take over the chore from her mother

Around 10.30 pm Kajal Mukhiya, a Std V student from Pyarenagar in Khar Danda, saw her mother, Urmila, getting ready to wash the laundry. She told Urmila to hand over the chore to her and relax. The girl then headed for the bathroom on the mezzanine floor. Urmila and her two other children were on the ground floor.

“After Kajal failed to return from the bathroom 20 minutes later, my wife called out to her. There was no response. My wife and son then went upstairs and knocked on the bathroom door repeatedly. When there was still no response, my son broke down a part of the bathroom’s tin sheet door, entered and found Kajal on the floor with an electric wire on her,” said Chhote Mukhiya, Kajal’s father who was at work at the time of the tragedy.

The family rushed her to Bhabha Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

The Khar police registered an accidental death report, recorded the parents’ statements and sent the body to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

“Prima facie, it looks like the girl died of an electric shock, but we are waiting for the post-mortem report. Her family has not complained of any foul play,” said a sub-inspector.

The family hails from Bihar but made Mumbai their home 15 years ago. Chhote Mukhiya is a small-time caterer, while Urmila works in a music school.