Mumbai tragedy! HSC topper stole bikes to fund drug habit

Addicted to drugs, a former HSC topper and son of a doctor turned to stealing bikes to fund his habit. Jaykishan Omprakash Singh (now 23) was caught by the police on Monday.

Singh was detained by the cops when he was spotted by a patrolling van taking away a bike. "We detained him when he had no proper answers to our questions," said an officer from MIDC police station.

When he was questioned, he revealed that he was stealing the bike. The police then informed his father, who had a shocking tale to narrate.

Omprakash Singh, an Ayurvedic doctor from Andheri, told the cops that Jaykishan was a science topper in the 2015-16 HSC exams.

He was stealing bikes to fund his drug habit. Some time back when his father learnt about his habit, he took him to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh and got him married. Things were normal for a while, but he started stealing bikes. "He had stolen a bike six months ago, and posted pictures on OLX. The owner of bike came across the advertisement and contacted the MIDC police," said an officer.