Mumbai tragedy: Student awaiting SSC exam result drowns at Juhu beach

Tragedy struck at Juhu beach, when a teenager, who had swam out to sea drowned on Sunday afternoon. The deceased, Jayesh Pednekar, who lived at Santacruz, had appeared for the Secondary School Certificate examinations. The SSC exam results will be announced today.

The Santacruz police has registered a case of accidental death.

According to The Times of India, police say, Jayesh and four of his friends went into the sea around 3.30 pm and he ventured into deeper waters and struggled to keep himself afloat.

His friends panicked and started screaming for help, after which a coast guard helicopter and the fire brigade were brought in.

Jayesh was brought out of the water by an unidentified man and admitted to Cooper Hospital at Vile Parle. Unfortunately, he was declared dead on arrival.