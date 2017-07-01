Mumbai tragedy: Two-year-old drowns in open drain in front of his house



Vinayak Shinde grieves before his son Sahil's body. Pic/Navneet Barhate

A two-year-old boy from Ulhasnagar drowned in an open drain in front of his house on Thursday night. His body was found two km away from the spot where he fell in. The Vitthalwadi police has registered an accidental death case.

According to the police, the boy, Sahil Vinayak Shinde, was a resident of section 28 in Ulhasnagar. Sahil lived with his parents, and his father is an auto-rickshaw driver. "Sahil was playing in front of his home, when he slipped and fell into the drain. Locals tried to rescue him, but later called the fire brigade," said an official from Vitthalwadi police station.

It was raining heavily and there was a strong current. "His body was found almost two kms from the spot where he fell in at Chinchpada," added an official.

He was taken to a civic hospital in Ulhasnagar, where the doctor declared him dead due to drowning.

A few days before the incident, Sahil's younger sister had also fallen into the nullah, but was rescued immediately.