Mumbai tragedy: Upset over paper not going well, boy hangs himself

A 15-year-old boy committed suicide last evening because his SSC prelim exam didn’t go well. The boy hanged himself in the bathroom even as his parents were home.

Pretish Kengale, whose father Prakash is a driver attached to Raj Bhavan and a resident of the staff quarters on the Raj Bhavan premises, came home yesterday afternoon after his English paper. Pretish was not happy with his performance. When his father asked him for it, he said he left it with his friend and also said that it didn’t go well.

The police said his father tried to cheer him up and told him not to worry as there was still time to prepare and that he would do well in the exams. Pretish, however, was still depressed. Around 5 pm, he went to the bathroom, locked the door and hanged himself. His parents heard noise coming from the bathroom and sensed something was wrong. By the time they managed to get the door open, it was too late.

An officer from the Malabar Hill police station said, “The parents took him to Elizabeth hospital, where he was declared dead. We have filed an accidental death report.”