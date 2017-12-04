Tweet criticising Devendra Fadnavis-led government posted on BJP's handle, claim account was hacked

A tweet criticising the Devendra Fadnavis-led government was posted yesterday by the official Twitter handle of BJP's state unit, with the party claiming the account was hacked

A tweet criticising the Devendra Fadnavis-led government was posted yesterday by the official Twitter handle of BJP's state unit, with the party claiming the account was hacked.



Representational Image

The tweet was deleted but not before its screenshots went viral on social media. It'd said, "More than 2 lackhs Employee required in state and @Dev_Fadnavis Government taken cut off 30% employees. #MakeInMaharashtra or #FoolInMahasrashtra (sic)," tagging PM Narendra Modi and some Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi. "We feel state BJP unit's Twitter handle was hacked. We have asked the Cyber Crime Cell to investigate," said state BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here