Mumbai:Two more hawkers arrested for attack on MNS workers

Two more hawkers were arrested today for alleged involvement in an attack on workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in suburban Malad last week. An MNS worker was seriously injured in the attack. Two men were arrested from Mira Road locality in connection with the incident, said a senior police official. It took the number of arrested persons in the case to 11, he added.



Representation pic

A group of hawkers/street vendors attacked MNS workers on Saturday when the latter were trying to evict hawkers from outside the Malad railway station. Police registered a case under section 307 of the IPC (attempt to murder) in the matter. Meanwhile, a case of rioting has been registered against around 40 MNS workers. Eighteen party workers have been arrested.

After the MNS chief Raj Thackeray addressed a rally in south Mumbai following the death of 23 people in a stampede on the foot overbridge at the Elphinstone Road railway station last month, MNS launched a campaign against hawkers, who it said encroach roads and railway station premises.