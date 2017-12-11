Mumbai: Two women groped by four men while attending a birthday party in SoBo

The accused also assaulted one of the victim's husband when he slapped the main accused

On Sunday, Gamdevi police officers arrested four men from a food joint near the Girgaum Chowpatty in South Mumbai, for molesting two women, who were there with their family and friends to take part in a birthday party. When one of the victim's husband spotted the main accused trying to touch her back he slapped him. Soon after, three youths joined the accused and started beating him up. Cops who were patrolling in the area intervened in time and arrested all four of them.



Representational pic

According to the police, the complainant had gone to the hotel along with her husband, 15-year-old son and friends from her society for a birthday party. After having dinner, when she got up to leave, she suddenly felt someone's hand touching her back. At first she ignored it, but when she felt it again, she turned around to see a man wearing a yellow shirt standing behind her.

After some time when her friend was leaving the hotel, the same man tried to grope her. When the complainant's husband saw this, he slapped the man. On spotting this, three of the accused's friends came forward and started beating her husband. However, the cops patrolling in the area immediately arrested all four of them. The arrested accused have been identified as Devichand Bastimal Jain, 32; Rakesh Jain, 38; Mukesh Jain, 41; and Devichand Ghevarchand Jain, 43; all residents of Ganjawala building at Mumbai Central. Speaking to mid-day, a police officer said, "All the accused have been booked under sections 354 (outraging modesty of women), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of IPC. Further investigation into the matter is on."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go