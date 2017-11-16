Mumbai: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's mother Housabai Bandu Athawale passes away

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's mother Housabai Bandu Athawale, died early on Thursday at a hospital here. She was 88. "She breathed her last at 7 a.m. at the Guru Nanak Hospital where she was admitted, recently," said the Minister's spokesperson, Mayur Borkar. She had been ailing since sometime.

Housabai Athawale's body would be kept for a final "darshan" at their home Savidhan Bungalow in Bandra east from 12 p.m.

The funeral is expected to be held around 3 p.m. at the Kherwadi Crematorium in Bandra East.

A large number of party and political activists cutting across party lines and others turned up at the hospital and the home of Athawale and offered condolences.