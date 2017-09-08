Mumbai University appoints Dinesh Kamble as registrar



Dinesh Kamble

In some good news from the Mumbai University (MU) campus, deputy registrar of the varsity's Special Cell Dinesh Kamble has been given additional charge of the post of the registrar. The position had been vacant for over a month. After assuming charge yesterday, Kamble said he's confident of performing well in his new role and said varsity elections wo­u­ld commence so­on.

However, with MU still struggling to declare the pending 12 results, students are not too impressed with the change in office.

The previous registrar, Dr MA Khan, was relieved of his duties on July 31, after he was appointed as CEO of the Haj Committee. Speaking to mid-day about problems with the screen marking (OSM) process and the consequent delay in announcing results, Kamble said, "The exam department is working hard to declare the results. Every varsity member is contributing to the cause. Although assessments do not fall under my purview, I will try to support the exam section as much as possible and take proactive steps whenever necessary."

About kicstarting the Senate and other university elections, he said, "The election process will be a transparent one. We will have a detailed discussion with the vice-chancellor regarding the elections and the process would begin soon. But, there's also a backlog of pending work that I need to complete as the registrar's office was vacant for over a month."

Elections for various decision-making bodies of the MU, such as the Senate, the Academic Council and the Management Council, usually begin in June.

The absence of these governing bodies was also blamed for the delay in declaring results as the varsity was said to be ill-equipped to successfully conduct the OSM process.

Absence of these bodies has been one of the major points of criticism while talking about the Mumbai University's assessment mess.

Meanwhile, countless stud­e­nts are lamenting the fact that the academic year has not yet begun. "It's already the middle of the year and even the admission process in several subjects is pending. We don't know how the varsity expects us to cope when the courses start," a student said.