Mumbai University asks colleges to extend deadline for PG admissions

Mumbai University's delay in declaring results has led to students losing out on admissions abroad or in non-MU colleges



Students gather at Examination House at the Kalina campus to protest

There's some relief for students who have lost out on post-graduate admissions because of Mumbai University's (MU) delay in declaring results. The varsity has issued to all affiliated colleges asking them to continue PG admissions till August 31.

The circular

"Result of BA and BSc are declared, and BCom is to be declared very shortly. Further, it has been observed that the result of some of the students are kept reserved by the examination section. Therefore, as per the directions of the vice-chancellor (VC), all are requested to continue the acceptance of admission forms for all post-graduate programmes up to August 31," states the circular.

Protest at the Kalina campus

Students have already missed out admissions abroad or in non-MU colleges. But when MU-affiliated colleges also began to wind up their merit lists, students panicked. Several of them began to gather at the varsity's Examination House at the Kalina campus, before MU finally issued the circular last evening.

One such student is Shreya Raut, who completed BSc in Microbiology, but was not able to apply for an MSc course since her results were held back due to technical glitches. "I had wanted to apply to Ruia college and the Indian Institute of Science, but their admission deadline has passed. I was finally issued a marksheet on Monday. The university may have issued this circular, but how many colleges have received it?" she said.

"The education minister had said that students would not suffer due to the delay in results. But here, MU's Statistics department has closed admissions, while several affiliated colleges have nearly closed PG Science admissions," said Sainath Durge, from Yuva Sena.

