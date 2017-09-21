Mumbai University comes to BMC's rescue

In a bid to help the BMC in its newly announced waste management plan, the Mumbai University (MU)âÂÂÂÂÂÂhas decided to rope in students to create awareness about pro­per garbage disposal methods in residential societies. A group of five National Service Scheme (NSS) students from various districts and NSS professors in-charge were trained on this subject in a special session, this week.

In June, the BMC had announced that it will stop collecting wet garbage from the big housing societies and commercial establishments, which are spread out on an area over 20,000 square meters or generate over 100 kg garbage daily, from October 2.

The plan

NSS district co-ordinator in the city and KC College professor, Dr Satish S Kolte said, "As per our initial plan, each college will form a team of three students, who will visit residential societies to teach them the benefits of proper waste management." The BMC wants societies to segregate dry and wet waste and process the latter into compost using recycling units installed within or outside their society premises.

Excited colleges

Vidya Toraskar, associate professor from Dr Ambedkar College, Wadala, said, "Our students are excited to be a part of this campaign, which begins next week. They need to visit six housing societies and distribute brochures urging the residents to recycle as much as possible to reduce the waste burden on the city."

The colleges are also urging students to impart the knowledge at home. Ashok Wa­dia, from Jai Hind College, Churchgate, said, "All students have been asked to volunteer in the campaign."

Echoing similar thoughts, Kishinchand Chellaram College principal, Hemala Bagla said, "We have also urged parents and kin of our students and teachers to pitch in."

Overwhelmed by the response to the project, My Green Society CEO Nilay Chaubal said, "It’s a huge campaign. We are glad that students and colleges are pitching in to clean the city. So far, it seems 1,500 students from the city, Thane and Navi Mumbai would volunteer in this initiative."