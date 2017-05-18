Mumbai University, law college play volleyball with student's career

Despite a high court judgement in Nirav Joshi's favour for the college's negligence in handling his scores, the two are playing the blame game and refusing to hand over the degree



The Nalanda Law College in Kandivli. File Pic

Here's a rare victory that you can soak in for daily motivation. A third-year student's legal battle against the Nalanda Law College in Borivli landed in his favour, as the high court penalised the college and ordered them to pay Rs 15,000 to the Mumbai University for not submitting his practical marks as part of the sixth semester to it in time, leading to his results being held back. With this, he will finally get his degree and final marksheet.

Began in 2016

In 2016, when 28-year-old Nirav Joshi gave his last semester exam of LLB, he cleared all his exams, but realized that the college's negligence in submitting his score for the sixth semester practical exam was going to cost him a year of practicing his passion. "I appeared for the sixth semester theory exam 2016, but when the results were declared, I was marked absent for the practical portion that I had actually appeared for," said Joshi, adding, "After an appeal, the college submitted an application to the varsity stating that I had appeared for it, but it got rejected and I was asked to reappear."

To counter, Joshi moved the high court against the college and university in September 2016, as according to him, when he should be able to pursue his career, he is still working a side gig as the varsity and the college did him wrong.

Still no marksheet

"Due to the college's negligence and the unsupportive attitude of the university, I still don't have my final year marksheet and degree, because of which I cannot work as a professional lawyer," he said. "Now, after 10 months of fighting in the court, the decision has come in my favour."

Joshi's advocate, Prajot Jaggi said, "In the past, there have been many cases where students have had to suffer due to the mistake of the college. Varsity should have a better grievances cell where students' matter are resolved amicably and they don't have to turn to the court."

The other side

Meanwhile, Nalanda's advocate, Ravindra Sankpal blamed the Mumbai University for the debacle. "After we received a complaint from the student, the college sent an appeal and if the university had acted upon it properly, the poor student need not have to go to the court and waste a year."

Sankpal also alleges, "In fact, after the order, when the college went to pay the penalty, the varsity accountant refused to accept it and said that the varsity will challenge the order."

Rs 15k The amount the High Court penalised Nalanda Law College