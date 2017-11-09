Mumbai University law students approach High Court over re-evaluation delay

They have filed a writ petition demanding that the examination be postponed as they are yet to get the re-evaluation result of 'Law of Evidence' paper

Declaring re-evaluation results after re-examination has become a common phenomenon at Mumbai University (MU). However, this time students have decided to take matters in their own hands. With just four days left for the varsity's law examination to start, students have moved the Bombay High Court demanding that the exam be postponed, as they are yet to get the re-evaluation result of the 'Law of Evidence' paper.



On Monday, six students of the varsity filed a writ petition in court, representing hundreds like them, who are going through the same situation. All these students have completed their law degree, but are stuck, as the re-evaluation result of a single paper is pending. They do not want to re-appear for the paper without knowing the result.

Next hearing tomorrow

Following the hearing of the writ petition on Wednesday, the HC asked the varsity's council to respond to the students' queries by Friday, when the next hearing would be held. Sources said that if the examination, which is scheduled to start on Monday, gets postponed, it would be a major setback for the university.

Bhavdeep Jadeja, one of the petitioners and a student of National Gursahani Law College in Ambarnath, said, "It's unbelievable that I failed in the 'Law of Evidence' paper, because I've never performed so badly throughout the course. I became all the more certain that there was some problem in the evaluation system, when I got a photocopy of my answer sheet. It is unjustified to appear for the re-examination without knowing the re-evaluation result."

Students stuck

Due to the delay in declaring the result, students are also not being able to appear for the All India Bar Council examination. "The Bar Council exam will be held on December 3. Earlier, the last date for application was October 31, but following a request put forward by the candidates to extend the deadline, it was fixed on November 30. If the varsity fails to declare the result, then we will miss the exam," added Jadeja.

Arshila Samnani, one of the petitioners and a student of Rizvi Law College, said, "I'm not being able to take up a job as the university has not given me a pass certificate yet. I cannot even appear for the Bar Council examination. All of this is really frustrating."

Even after repeated attempts to contact Mumbai University PRO and deputy registrar, Leeladhar Bansod, he was not available for comment.