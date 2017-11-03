Mumbai University online assessment mess: Tutorial videos come to the rescue

In an attempt to put an end to problems arising during online assessment, the University of Mumbai is preparing YouTube tutorial videos for both students and teachers. While the video for students will show how the seat number and bar code should be added on answer sheets, teachers will be taught how to correctly use the on-screen marking (OSM) system.

The tutorial videos come in the light of the MU not being able to identify answer sheets because of errors allegedly made by both students and teachers. With MU continuing the online assessment system for the next round of examinations, which begin from November 8, the videos, authorities hope, will ensure a glitch-free process.

"There are 95 students, whose results haven't been declared yet. One of the mistakes that stood out prominently was that of students putting their seat numbers or barcodes incorrectly," said Dr Arjun Ghatule, director of examinations and evaluation at MU, while explaining why they decided to launch a tutorial video for students.

Teachers, on the other hand, will be expected to attend a one-day workshop and also compulsorily watch a short video, prepared for them. "The eight-minute video will be available on their dash-board for reference. Other than this, there will be a team of eight members from the technology company continuously available on phone to address technical issues if any at any assessment centre," said Dr Devanand Shinde, acting vice chancellor of the MU. "We are working toward declaring results as soon as possible. We have identified all the challenges that we faced during the first run and corrective measures are being taken. Students need not panic at all," Shinde added.