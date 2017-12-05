Mumbai University results may be postponed as answer sheets yet to be uploaded

As per the University's guidelines, the paper evaluation is supposed to begin within three days of every examination getting over

Results of the last semester examination held for the students of Mumbai University may be postponed as the varsity has reportedly not started uploading answer papers for the Centralised Assessment Process (CAP). The exams, that started on November 8, are expected to get over by the first week of December.

As per the University's guidelines, the paper evaluation is supposed to begin within three days of every examination getting over. With examinations being held in two shifts for all three years, it has been difficult for teachers, who were also put on exam duty, to commence the evaluation process.

Stating the possible reason for the delay, a report in the Hindustan Times quotes Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College, Churchgate as having said, "All teachers have been supervising examinations in two shifts daily which lasts till 6 pm. It’s not possible to expect them to assess papers after that. Most teachers will be free for assessment duty only in the first week of December, as exams for major courses will be over by then."

However, Mumbai University has stated that all results will be out at the scheduled time. The HT report also quotes Arjun Ghatule, the director-in-charge of examination and evaluation, as having said, "Answer booklets are being uploaded every day and teachers are being contacted and reminded to report for assessment work regularly. The upgraded assessment software has been tested and teachers will have no complaints. Results will be out in time."





