Mumbai University (MU) has no one else to blame but itself for its loss of image following the flak it received for the online assessment chaos. As an after effect of this problem, the varsity is facing financial loses due to fewer admissions to distance courses under the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL). With the last date of admission (October 31) nearing, the varsity has been able to admit only 38,000 students as compared to last year's 80,000.



The Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) is situated at Mumbai University's Kalina campus. File pic

"It is unfortunate that students are turning their back towards Mumbai University. The varsity is slowly losing its credibility. As compared to 80,000 admissions last year, this time's 38,000 is a major setback," said a senior professor of the university.

Speaking to mid-day, an official from IDOL said, "Students are frustrated over the chaos related to the assessment and results. Those studying in affiliated colleges have lesser concerns, as they can depend on their respective institutions. Whereas, those pursuing distance courses are completely left at the mercy of the varsity. Hence, these students are losing faith in MU."

When contacted, Vinod Malale, public relations officer of IDOL, said, "We will not face much of a setback as is being anticipated. The admission process started late, as there was a delay in declaring the results. We already have 47,000 applications, of which 38,000 students have already taken admission. Moreover, we plan to extend the deadline by another 15 days. Hence, the number will increase in the coming days."

Search for a new VC

The governor has set up a search committee for appointing a new vice-chancellor (VC) of Mumbai University. Former VC Dr Sanjay Deshmukh was removed from the post on Tuesday.

