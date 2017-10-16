Mumbai University's SYBCom students are in shock - their upcoming exam is clashing with the national-level CA exam. Last month, when the exam dates were declared, they had complained about the clash, following which the varsity had said it would rectify the error. But now that the timetable is out, students have found that they have to appear for two papers on the same day, forcing them to run between faraway centres with just an hour between the two papers.

University spokesperson said they will look into the complaints

For city commerce students, the CA exam is a simultaneous process. This year, the IPCC (Intermediate Professional Competence Course) exam (a part of the CA exam) is clashing with a BCom papers. On November 9, 13 and 15, they have to appear for a varsity exam from 10 am to 1 pm and an IPCC exam from 2 pm to 5 pm.

"For the university exam, our college will be the centre. But for the IPCC examination, the centre can be anywhere in Mumbai. In Mumbai's traffic and with its transport options, how can we reach another exam centre in just an hour? Also, every student has to reach at least 30 minutes before the examination to complete formalities. This means even if one manages to reach in an hour, s/he will lose out on precious time," said a troubled student.

60 mins

Time SYBCom students have between the two papers

03

Number of days the varsity and CA exams clash on