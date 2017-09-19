Mumbai University's latest goof-up: Wrong circular issued



Mumbai University

Mumbai University (MU) is back in the news and for the wrong reasons, again. The varsity's latest goof-up involves wrong information released in a circular. The varsity recently issued a circular asking the students whose results were reserved or who were marked absent in their results, to apply for re-evaluation.

Incidentally, the university had earlier assured students that MU would itself review those results. After mild protests, during which students refused to pay the re-evaluation fees, the varsity has responded saying that there was a mistake in the circular, and the students must not panic.

This is the latest gaffe in a long series of blunders the varsity has made this year, including the record delay in declaring results.

Significantly, results of all students whose answer sheets were reported missing or could not be traced due to some technical glitch, were kept as "reserved" for review. Speaking to mid-day, a second-year law student said, "Although I appeared for all the papers, the varsity results marked me absent. The marksheet mentioned RR, which means result is reserved for that subject. Why should a student pay the price for the varsity's mistakes?"

Another student said, "I was marked failed in a subject as the marksheet showed be as absent. When I approached MU authorities, they asked me to prove that I had appeared for the exam. Then they told me there's been a technical glitch. Now, the circular wants us to apply for re-evaluation within a week."

When contacted, PRO of the varsity and deputy registrar Leeladhar Bansod said, "There's mistake in the circular. The department that issued it was asked to re-work the circular before releasing it.

The intended message of the circular was that students, after their results are declared, should apply for re-evaluation within seven days, if they have any issues with the results. No "reserved" student needs to apply for re-evaluation."