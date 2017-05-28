Mumbai University's M. Com students face out of syllabus questions during exam

Mumbai University's Masters of Commerce (M. Com.) students were in for a shock while appearing for paper of Advance Auditing, which was conduced on May 25. There were questions of around 24 marks out of total 60 marks, which were out of syllabus. Students now demand that this varsity error should be considered during evaluation process so that no one is disadvantaged.

As per the Mumbai University's Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) prescribed syllabus for this paper, Companies (Auditor Report) Order (CORO), 2003 is listed as one of the topics. Though it is outdated, students studied it, as this is part of syllabus. But to their shock, varsity asked question on the latest version - CORO 2015. Due to this, for many students their 24 marks are immediately gone for a toss lowering possibility of having good score.

One of the students, Kush Jariwala, said, "Everybody knows that CORO 2003 is outdated. But what are we supposed to do if the varsity has not updated its syllabus. Not only is it mentioned in prescribed syllabus list topics, the study material also includes CORO 2003. Suddenly we see questions from CORO 2015. This will majorly affect our score now. I want to apply for higher education abroad. But this puts me in a very difficult situation."

Another student Deep Hakani, said, "It is a silly error by the University and why should we be facing the consequences for it. They should consider this while evaluation and give full marks for these questions." Students were asked one 16 mark question and another 8 mark question on this topic, which is from out of syllabus.

When contacted PRO of IDOL Vinod Malale, he said, "If this issue was present then we would have received many complaints, as over 15000 candidates appear for this examination. This may be a case of confusion between old and revised syllabus. Students who have been studying old syllabus might have had gotten revised syllabus question paper by mistake. But this appears to be a problem at a particular centre or so. We will inquire into this particular complaint."