Mumbai University's plans for online assessment of answer sheet in total mess

The University of Mumbai's tall plans for online assessment of its answer sheets seem to be crashing. Even as examinations are nearing an end, the varsity is yet to finalise the technology firm to helm the initiative. If that wasn't bad enough, the university also recently cancelled the contract of the old firm, which had been tasked with online assessment of exam papers for the engineering stream.

A few years ago, as a pilot project, MU began online assessment of papers for the engineering stream. Starting this year, the varsity had plans to conduct online assessment for all streams. But, the current mess has put the university in a sticky situation.

"When no new firm was finalised, why did the university go ahead and cancel the old contract in such haste?" asked Mahadeo Jagtap, senior senate member of the varsity. "With their recent move, any plans of extending online assessment to all streams now looks difficult," he added.

When contacted, Dr M A Khan, registrar of the university, said, "We are working on finalising a firm to do this job at a bigger level."