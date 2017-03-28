Mumbai University students get sky-high treat on Gudi Padwa

16 students are first to enjoy the University's special helicopter joyride service launched on March 28

Students seen aboard the helicopter before take-off. Pic/ Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Sixteen students from Mumbai University became the first this morning to enjoy a helicopter joyride, a leisure service launched by the University today for its students.

The 16 students, predictably, were on top of the world. Snehal Jadhav (23), an MSc student, who took the first ride, said, “The experience was something I will never forget. For the first time in my life I got a bird's eye view of the city and even though we spent just 15 minutes in the chopper, we enjoyed every second of it.”

The students, who went up in two batches, thanked the college and the helicopter operator for the experience.

Payal Shreegopal Bhattad, a visually challenged student, pursuing her MA in History, said, “I would call this experience one of the best in my life. I could feel the moment the chopper took off and was flying over Mumbai; I felt like a bird.”

Nidhi Pal (20), a TYBcom student, said, “I don't have words to express what I felt.

It was an amazing experience to look at the city from up above.”

PRO of Mumbai University, Deputy Registrar Leeladhar Bansod, said, “These 16 students were selected from our hostels in Karjat, Kalyan, Bhayander and Raigad."

The University, in association with Pawan Hans Ltd., had announced the discounted service last week and planned to launch it on Gudi Padwa.

The announcement was made at the time when an MoU was signed between the varsity's Garware Institute of Career Education and Pawan Hans Ltd., to offer a dual degree course of BSc (Aeronautics) and aircraft maintenance engineering.

While the cost of helicopter joyrides is yet to be confirmed, MU is talking about a 10 per cent discount for its students. There are also plans to open the service to the public at a later date.