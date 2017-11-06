Mumbai University students receive fake exam circulars, leaves them shocked

With just a couple of days to go before the TYBA examinations, Mumbai University students were in for a scare when they received circulars about last-minute changes in the syllabus and schedule.



'All TYBA examinations will be based on revised syllabus', 'Examination timetable has been changed for commerce stream' - these are some of the 'circulars' making the rounds on social media.

"I was shocked reading a circular stating that all TYBA examinations will be based on revised syllabus. There was no information on this until Saturday, when I received the circular on WhatsApp. I immediately contacted the university," said Sachin Sawant, a student of Ruparel College.

'Circulars look real'

"These circulars look exactly like the varsity's regular circulars. Forget students, even the colleges can get confused," said Shivli Shah, a student from Ritambhara College whose teachers were also stumped by the forged documents.

Commenting on the stress among students, psychiatrist Dr Harish Shetty said, "The first thing the varsity should do is lodge a complaint with the cyber cell. Such action will reassure the students. It is very stressful for students to think that the syllabus they studied is no longer valid."

MU says

Dr Arjun Ghatule, director of examinations and evaluations, said, "We received queries from students and colleges. But the varsity will never issue such last-minute changes without making a formal announcement. It is important that students do not fall for such fake circulars. All university announcements will be made on our official website."

