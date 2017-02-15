Mumbai University students still waiting for degree certificates

MU during its convocation ceremony gave certificates to a few candidates

It has been over a month since Mumbai University (MU) held its convocation ceremony, yet, several students still haven’t got their degree certificates. While the University is blaming the delay on colleges that have been handed the responsibility of distributing the certificates, colleges are pointing fingers back at the varsity stating that the printing of certificates was delayed owing to the latest addition of the barcode.

MU held its convocation ceremony on January 16 where a few achievers were given their degree certificates. Other candidates are expected to be given their degrees by their respective colleges as it is difficult for the university to host a convocation for over 1.60 lakh candidates. Colleges were asked to hold smaller convocation ceremonies on their campuses to distribute the certificates.

A principal from a Thane college said, "The university is expecting us to hold a convocation ceremony for our students. How do they expect us to manage funds for it? Also, this is examination time at colleges. How can colleges focus on holding convocation ceremonies?"

"MU introduced barcodes on degree certificates so that these can be verified online from anywhere. But, again this was a last-minute decision and printing took much longer than expected, which has added to the delay," said a principal of a college in Matunga, who did not wished to be named.

When contacted, controller of examination, Deepak Vasave, said, "Around 90 per cent of colleges have been sent the degree certificates. We do not know why colleges are delaying the distribution. We will now ask all colleges to submit information on whether or not their degree distribution has been completed. This might hasten the process."

He added, "While colleges have been asked to hold convocation ceremonies, it is not compulsory and colleges can surely just distribute the certificates to students without a formal function. But, it definitely should not be delayed further."