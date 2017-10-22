Trivikram Guda from Thane Law College, one of the lakhs of troubled students at Mumbai University, is still waiting for his results. His second semester result, which was supposed to have been declared in the month of August, had been kept reserved. But two months later, when the university has announced that it has declared all the reserved results, Guda, with many others in the same boat, wonders where their results are. Amey Malshe, an LLB student who launched a hunger strike against the delay in results by Mumbai University in first week of October, has shamed the university by bringing out a list of students who are yet waiting for their results. The fourth semester student has written a letter to Director of Examinations and Evaluation at MU, Dr Arjun Ghatule about the same.



File Pic

MU's assessment mess continues to haunt students even after six months since their examination was over. Several results were kept reserved for many reasons, starting with missing and misplaced answer-sheets or attendance issues. Pooja Tale, from Bandokar Law College who is waiting for her first semester results, said, "Since the time results were declared in August, four lists have been put up but the RR mark continues to remain on my result." "I have submitted the complaint letter with appropriate proofs with seat numbers of students from the law faculty whose results are kept reserved. I am sure there are more students from other streams in a similar situation. They should come forward," said Malshe, whose letter has not yet received any response. When contacted, Dr Ghatule said, "This information has been brought to our notice just earlier this week. After that, Diwali holidays started. Hence, we have not been able to clearly figure out what happened to these results. On Monday, when we resume our duties, it will be our first priority."