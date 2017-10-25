Dr Sanjay Deshmukh has been removed from the post of Vice-Chancellor of the Mumbai University. The decision was announced late last evening by the office of the Governor of Maharashtra, Ch Vidyasagar Rao. Against the backdrop of chaos over the On-Screen Marking system, which led to major failure of the assessment process and cost several students the loss of an entire academic year, this move is an important action. While it has been welcomed by many, several have said that it is too little, too late.



Erstwhile VC Dr Sanjay Deshmukh

This is the first case of removal of a VC in the history of the university. According to sources at the university, "Dr Deshmukh's is a peculiar case since the beginning, as his was the first ever appointment that was finalised a month before the previous VC's term ended. And now, his is the first case where the VC has been removed. Until now, VCs were asked to submit resignations." This comes as a major setback to the BJP-run government, which not only recommended the appointment of Dr Deshmukh but also shielded him at several levels.

Dr Deshmukh was unavailable for comment. "We feel that this will put an end to the one-sided functioning of MU," said Sachin Pawar, president, Students' Law Council. Amey Malshe, a student who had begun a hunger strike following the delay in his result, said, "Students' agitations have finally reached a fruitful end."

You may also like to read: Photos: Namrata Purohit trains the hot and sexy Malaika Arora