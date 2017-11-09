Mumbai University yet to announce results of 25 students pursuing Human Rights

Varsity yet to announce results of 25 students; why more delay, students ask for stir at Kalina

Even as Mumbai University (MU) states that it has declared all results, around 25 students pursuing diploma in Human Rights from the political science department are still clueless about their results. These students have been waiting for their results for the last five months, since their examinations got over in April. In order to protest the series of guffaws by the varsity over the past few months, including the massive delay in announcing the results, student organisations staged another protest at MU's Kalina campus this afternoon.



Students staged a protest at MU's Kalina campus this afternoon. File pic

Students rue that six months of the academic year are already over, but the varsity is yet to declare all the results. "Why run a course on Human Rights if they can't respect these rights themselves? It seems the varsity is keeping a low profile about the results of these 25 students because it's a comparatively small figure. Our protest today is to inform the varsity authorities that it doesn't matter if they are risking the lives of 25 students of 25,000, it's still a major goof-up," said Rohit Dhale from Chatrabharati students' organisation.

Another MU student, Sagar Bhalerao said, "This is absolutely bizarre. On one hand the varsity is claiming that it has announced all the results, and only results for the paper being re-evaluated are pending, and on the other hand, 25 students are yet to know how they fared in an exam they appeared for in April. Did MU forget about students in the diploma course?"

When mid-day reached out to the PRO of Mumbai University, Leeladhar Bansod, to enquire about the issue, he refused to comment. However, a senior official from the varsity said, "MU may have been treating the results of these 25

students lightly because it's a diploma course and it usually has very few students."

06

Months since academic year began