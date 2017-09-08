Mumbai video: Alert TC saves passengers life, as he tries to board a running train

CCTV of the grab

The presence of mind of a ticket checker at Kalyan station saved a man’s life. The man was trying to jump on to a train when his hand started slipping and would have fallen in the platform gap.

CCTV footage captured at Kalyan station, shows a man trying to board the moving Sultanpur-LTT train at platform number 5. He was unable to hold the pole and started to slip and was about to fall in the gap between the platform and the train, as reported by Hindustan Times. As per divisional railway manager, Central Railway, “It was due to his quick response that the man was saved. We will felicitate the TC for his brave effort.”

On seeing that the man was slipping, Kumar catches the man and drags him on to the platform. In the mele, a passenger was also seen trying to help the man. A CR official said, “The man was not able to hold the bar despite trying to run and catch it. He was nearly hanging at the door and was about to slip into the gap. Quick action by Kumar saved the commuter’s life."

Watch video here