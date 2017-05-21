Mumbai: Wedding trip turns deadly when bus overturns near Vikhroli



The overturned bus. Pics/Rajesh Gupta and Milind Saurkar

On his way with his family to attend the wedding reception of a relative, a 33-year-old man from Malad died when the bus they were travelling in overturned at Vikhroli on Saturday.

Two days after the wedding of his cousin, Imtiyaz Noor Mohammed (33), who worked with a travel firm, was taking his family for the reception at Mumbra. He had arranged for a luxury bus and they started out at 10.30 am. After 45 minutes, at the turn to Vikhroli Bridge, the bus hit a divider and overturned. The bus flipped to the left and Mohammed, who was sitting at the window in the front, died on the spot.



Imtiyaz Noor Mohammed

The family claims that around 17 relatives were injured in the accident. Aftab Shaikh (28), Mohammed's cousin, also suffered a leg injury. "Two days ago, we attended the wedding of our cousin in Jogeshwari, and on Saturday, we were leaving to attend her reception in Mumbra. Mohammed had arranged for the bus from his company so that everyone could travel comfortably," said another cousin Saeed Shaikh (40).

After the accident, passers-by immediately came to the rescue and broke the glass of the bus, and took the injured to the nearest hospital. After the police and fire brigade arrived, the bus was righted, and Mohammed's body along with 13 injured relatives were taken to Rajawadi Hospital.



Who was killed in the accident

The family of the victims said they were initially clueless about the whereabouts of their relatives. "For almost an hour, I had no idea where my daughter Rufia was. We were running from one hospital to another," said Rashid Shaikh. Eyewitness, Shripal Jain, who owns a granite shop near the accident spot, said, "This area is accident prone and, unfortunately, no signboard is put up near the turn to warn people."

The cops from Parksite Police Station, Vikhroli, said, "We have filed a case against the driver, Dhanush. He is missing." DCP Sachin Patil of Zone 7, said, "We have called the owner of the bus for investigation and are looking for the driver."

With inputs by Santosh Wagh