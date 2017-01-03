Mumbai woman, living alone for 25 years, rings in 83rd birthday with cops



Pic courtesy Mumbai Police's Twitter account

Octogenarian Lalita Subramanyam, resident of Wadala in central Mumbai, was in for a pleasant surprise on Monday morning when police landed at her doorstep.

Subramanyam has been living alone in her flat for the last 25 years and is on local police's list of `senior citizens requiring care and protection'. Two of her children live in the United States while another son lives in Bengaluru.

As her children could not visit her today on her 83rd birthday, Matunga police, who help her with chores such as medicine-purchase and bank transactions, decided to give her a surprise.

Lalita ji,fondly called d 'mother' of Matunga PStn, turned 83. Retweet to wish her & V will convey ur message to her pic.twitter.com/ql09gZTIfi — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 2, 2017

Officials from the police station reached her house this morning with a cake and bouquet of flowers. Subramanyam cut the cake in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashok Dudhe, who was Zonal DCP of this area last year, and senior police inspector B M Kakad alongwith a police constable who regularly calls on her.

An overwhelmed Subramanyam blessed the officers. "She is like my mother...she was very happy with birthday celebration," said inspector Kakad. "She said her children visit her few times a year but are unable to come frequently," he said.

Mumbai police have a dedicated helpline 1090 for senior citizens. Senior citizens living alone call the helpline if they require any help, or, sometimes, just because they are feeling lonely.

Late R R Patil, when he was the home minister, started the initiative under which police officials regularly meet the senior citizens living alone under their respective jurisdictions to help them and make them feel safe.