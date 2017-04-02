Mumbai: Woman commits suicide by consuming poison, family held for dowry

The victim

Kandivali police have booked eight members of a family on the charges of dowry death of their 27-year-old daughter-in-law, who had consumed poison four days ago and died on Friday.

The parents of the deceased woman have alleged that accused in-laws had forcefully fed her poison and killed her for dowry. Police are now probing the matter and have not made any arrest so far.

The deceased woman has been identified as Kulsum. She married Naeem Khan in the year 2014 and the couple has a 2-year son. They live along with Naeem's parents in Lalji Pada area in Kandivali west. Naeem runs Mutton shop situated at Orlem Malad west.

According to the police, preliminary inquiry revealed that Kulsum had allegedly consumed poison around five days ago and yesterday she died at the Kokilaben hospital during treatment.

Kulsum's family allege that this is not a case of suicide; her In-laws and other family members have murdered her by forcefully feeding her poison for dowry. "Her in laws were torturing her and were continuously demanding dowry. When we could not fulfill their demands they forcibly fed her poison," said victim's father Liyakat Hussain.

"One year after her marriage when Kulsum had come to our native place, she had told us about harassment by her in-laws for motorbike and money. This is a planned murder and the accused should be punished," said Abdul Rahman Shaikh uncle of Kulsum.

"On the complaint of victims father the Kandivali police have booked 8 accused from victims in laws family including her husband under section 498(a), 306, 304 (b) and 34 of IPC, but no arrest has been made yet. Police investigation is under process," said senior inspector Mukund Pawar of Kandivli police station.