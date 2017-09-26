A 32-year-old woman fell off a train while trying to nab the accused, who stole her mobile phones near Nalasopara station. She, however, escaped with minor injuries.

According to the police, Vasai resident Aarti Salian, who works as a beautician in Andheri, took a Virar-bound train for home on Saturday night. When the train stopped at Vasai, Salian was unable to get out due to the rush. She got down at Virar and took a train back to Vasai. But, just as the train was about to leave, an unidentified accused climbed onto the train. At the time, there were three women in the ladies compartment.

Even as the women were arguing with him to leave, the man overpowered Salian, and took away two of her phones and jumped out of the running train. While trying to nab him, Salian slipped and fell. Salian, who lost her Samsung and HTC mobile phones worth Rs 56,500, filed a complaint with the railway police. She informed cops that though it was way past 10 pm, there was no officer present in the ladies compartment.

The Vasai GRP has filed a case against an unknown person under Sections 356 (assault in attempt to commit theft) and 379 (robbery) of the IPC.