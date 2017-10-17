The Pune Cantonment Board's decision to ask the city's iconic Kayani Bakery to shut shop for allegedly conducting business without obtaining a trade licence since 2006 was met with harsh reactions. Malad resident Krishna Kamath, 38, launched a petition on Sunday to "raise our voice against any injustice that is being served to Kayani Bakery".

"Every time we passed by Pune, whether while on our way for picnics or simply back home, it was a ritual to stop at Kayani and pick up baked goodies; there are so many childhood memories associated with it," she told mid-day.

'Sit down, sort out'

Describing the closure controversy as "not transparent enough", Kamath added: "If for 11 years they (Pune Cantonment Board) overlook the non-renewal of Kayani's trade licence, and then, expect the outlet to be shut down overnight, there is something amiss."



She feels that since both parties are at fault (the Board for overlooking the issue and the bakery for not renewing the licence), a middle ground should be found by the two.

"They should work out whatever the issue, face to face… maybe fine them (Kayani) but not shut it down completely; that's unfair. In a world of franchises, where you get cakes and baked goods at atrocious rates, there is a need to protect such an establishment that has not hiked up its prices in years."

The petition

Kamath's petition, which had garnered 1,516 signatures as of 6.30 pm yesterday, questions three things about the sudden order to shut down Kayani Bakery.

1. What were the authorities doing all this while if the bakery's licence had expired 11 years ago? Why weren't notices issued the very next year the licence expired?

2. If there is any lapse on part of the bakery owners, why not settle the matter amicably rather than closing down such an iconic place?

3. Is there a hidden agenda for targeting this outlet? "Pune is synonymous with the name Kayani; it will be a shame if government authorities fail to keep this business alive."

