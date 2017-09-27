A stunt in the 'maut ka kua' (well of death) at a Navratri fair in Kalyan's Durgadi area nearly took away the life of one Shivani Gajbhiye. The incident occurred on Monday evening, while Gajbhiye was attempting a stunt in the ring.



Shivani Gajbhiye's foot got stuck in the safety railing while performing a stunt; while the biker managed to avoid her, the car ran over her in the next lap

"During the stunt, her leg got stuck in the safety railing and she was hanging upside down while the car moved ahead. In the next lap, the car crushed her under its wheels," said Kishor Pasilkar, senior inspector of Bazarpeth police station.

Gajbhiye fell from a height of at least 10 feet. A severely injured Gajbhiye was then taken to the nearby Ved hospital in Kongaon. She is undergoing treatment for her head, hand and leg injuries.

Another stuntwoman named Kalpana was also seated in the car. The driver of the car, Shadab Nisar Ahmed Ansari, was unaware about the accident, as he had to look down during the stunt. The police have not registered any case so far.

