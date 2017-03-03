Mumbai woman uploads nude photos of ex-girlfriend online as revenge

Representational picture

A 45-year-old woman from Mulund, Mumbai has filed a case against her former live-in girlfriend for uploading a nude picture of her on social media. The accused has claimed innocence

The couple were allegedly in a relationship for over a decade and used to work in the pathology department of a reputed private hospital. The women were working together for a very long time and hence they became close friends. One was married but her marraige broke after which they started living together in Mulund.

The trouble in the relationship started six months back. It was then when the victim learnt that the accused was using her picture and passing them off as as her own on Facebook.

The victim told the cops that last year around November, she noticed that the accused had put up her nude picture as her Whatsapp display status. When she confronted the accused, the latter allegedly told that the pictures were taken when she was in the bathroom the previous day. The women got into a fight which is when the accused threatened to circulate the nude pics on social media. The victim said that even though she begged not to take such an extreme step, the accused refused to listen. Helpless, the victim finally made an official police complaint.

The case was registered at Navghar police station, Mulund east on February 4 and the senior police official told Times of India this was the first such case that has has been registered.

Mulund police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and under the Information Technology Act.

Meanwhile a sessions court rejected an anticipatory bail application against the accused while she claims that she is innocent.

Cops have opposed the anticipatory bail plea on the grounds that the mobile phone was yet to be recovered and since the two worked in the same place, there were chances that the accused could influence witnesses.