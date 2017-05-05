Good news Mumbai! There's more than adequate water so you won't go thirsty this year



The water supply for Mumbai is more than adequate this year

There is good news for Mumbaikars. There would be absolutely no water cuts for this summer as the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai are stocked with more than 4.2 lakh million litres of water.

According to Hindustan Times, good rainfall in 2016 enabled BMC to stock up on sufficient water that will last till July 31 this year. Lakes were stocked at 92 per cent out of which 29.57 per cent is still left.

Although there were water cuts in Mumbai last year, weather experts are predicting good rainfall this time. BMC officials say the city has enough water supply to last for the next six months.

Dams, reservoirs in Maharashtra have 27.55 per cent of water with Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane and Palghar districts in Konkan having a stock of 52.9 per cent and Amravati with 32.36 per cent.

Latur, Osmanabad and Beed in Marathwada have a stock of 32.15 per cent, while Nagrpur, Wardha, Gondia and Gadchiroli, have 14.93 per cent, which is the lowest.