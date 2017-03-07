Mumbai youth falls from seventh floor of building while using mobile phone

A 20-year-old lost his life after falling from the terrace of a seven-storey building in Vakola, Santa Cruz on Sunday night. Apparently, he was busy with in his mobile phone.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, cops aren't sure if he was speaking to anybody on the phone or was playing a game on it. The Vakola police, informed the paper that the deceased has been identified as Abhishek Bhosle, who was a resident of Mangal Murthy Co-operative Housing Society near Vakola Pipleline. He was a diploma student.

The report added the family members as saying that Bhosle had been feeling dizzy for the last few days. According to his family, at around 10 pm he told his mother that he needed fresh air and went to the terrace with his mobile. Some people saw him fall from the terrace and informed Bhosle's family. The victim was rushed to the VN Desai Hospital, but he was declared dead.

“We suspect he was speaking on the phone while sitting on the boundary wall of the terrace which is small. He may have lost his balance, tumbled and fallen off. Prima facie it does not look like a suicide. But our probe is on,” senior police inspector, Mahadev Wavale of Vakola police station informed the paper.

The report added that a case of accidental death has been registered and the victim's phone is being investigated for leads. Cops also stated that the mobile's display got damaged after the fall.