Mumbai youths feared drowned: Student jumped to save friend

Karan Jadhav, one of the two students, feared drowned in Ganga near Hrishikesh on Monday was apparently trying to save his friend Vinay Shetty. Unfortunately, they are said to have been swept away by strong currents.

According to a Times of India report, the unfortunate incident happened when a batch of 10 students went for river rafting. Vinay and Karan knew basics of swimming, and they jumped a couple of times. A local police officer told the paper, “The current swept Vinay away when he jumped for the third time and Karan followed him.”

The bodies of both Karan and Vinay, who were pursuing their B Com Accounts and Finance (BAF) at Thakur College of Science and Commerce, are yet to be found, and the rescue team is still conducting operations. Ram Kumar Saini, the station house officer at Muni Ki Reti, informed the paper that low temperature and depth of the river are making search operations difficult.

Karan and Vinay were part of a trip organised by a large group of students from colleges across Mumbai. Students were from Thakur College of Engineering and Technology and NM College too were part of the trip.

Chaitaly Chakraborty, principal of the college praised Karan and Vinay, while speaking to the paper. "They represented the college in several inter-collegiate competitions and won prizes. Most of the students from their class are in shock. It is really unfortunate," she said.