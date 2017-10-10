

Kamathipura residents offer sweets to Deepa Nandi

"On most days of the year, many of Kamathipura's bylanes get deserted after dark, but during Diwali, the entire area dons a festive look," says Deepa Nandi of Raahgeer Citywalks, which has been organising night walks in the red light district during the festival for the past three years. This year, too, the architect will conduct a trail that winds through the 14-lane maze of Kamathipura, whose residents and commercial sex workers are plagued by issues of displacement due to ongoing redevelopment.



A decorated tenement in Kamathipura

The intent of the walk is to celebrate Diwali with them by offering sweets, distributing clothes and stationery. "Last year, we had a big turnout where each guest brought along clothes, chocolates and books. The ladies weren't expecting us at all. So, they were pleasantly surprised and enjoyed the evening," recollects Nandi, adding, "We will also stop at various spots through the trail to light the lamps," she adds. The proceeds from the walk will go to the residents.

ON: October 18, 9 pm to 11 pm

AT: Kamathipura, Grant Road (meeting point to be disclosed on confirmation)

CALL: 9619438214

RSVP: bit.ly/DiwaliWalk

COST: Rs 1,919