Mumbaikars! Get ready to ride on Metro 7 by 2019

Western Express Highway shut through the night as first U-girder of new Metro corridor laid in presence of CM



CM inspired by city that never sleeps. It was way past midnight when Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived to watch Metro 7's (Dahisar East to Andheri East) first U-girder being laid at Pathanwadi. The Western Express Highway was re-opened to traffic at 5 am after being closed through the night. Pics/Sayed Sameer Abedi

The first U-girder of the Metro 7 corridor (Dahisar east to Andheri East) was laid in the early hours today, in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. With this milestone, the project is now on schedule to be completed by November 2019.

Metro 7 will have 14 fully elevated stations along the 16.5 km route, with a depot at Dahisar, which will also have an interchange station along with two others – at Western Express Highway and JVLR.



CM Devendra Fadnavis oversees the work as the U-girder is laid at Pathanwadi

The daily ridership on this route alone is expected to touch 5.29 lakh people by the year 2021. While the U-girder was being laid at Pathanwadi, the Western Express Highway remained closed to traffic through the night, till 5 am this morning.

"Such constructions in a city like Mumbai are not an easy task. There is slow traffic movement and traffic congestion, but I am thankful to the people for understanding that if they are bearing with the traffic issues today, tomorrow they will also have benefits in transportation. Even after facing problems, they have not complained, for which I am very thankful to them. The whole Metro network, once completed, will benefit over 90 lakh people in the city," said CM Fadnavis.

"The progressive work of the Metro network in the city has been going very fast as compared to Metro work in other states. We have scheduled to complete the entire network by 2019-2021," the CM added.

14 stations

Dahisar, Ovaripada, National Park, Devipada, Magathane, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bandongri, Pushpa Park, Pathanwadi, Aarey, Mahanand, JVLR Junction, Shankarwadi and Andheri Metro (East)