Mumbaikars, which non-political icon's would you like to see on an Indian currency note?

Nachiket Barve, fashion designer

'I would like to see Pandita Ramabai on an Indian currency note. A social reformer, she pioneered women's education and championed women's rights. I believe reform in society starts with women, and educating women is the first big step towards social change.'

Arzan Khambatta, architect and sculptor

'JRD Tata's contribution to our society and country has been largely ignored. He was the Father of Modern Aviation, and a pioneer in India's automobile industry. Lastly, he was an extremely humble person, and cared deeply about everyone he knew.'

Rithvik Dhanjani, TV actor

'If I had to pick an Indian that deserves to be on our currency notes, it would be the late Kalpana Chawla. She was the first Indian-origin woman in space, and she inspired an entire generation to work towards making a difference in their own fields.'