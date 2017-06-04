Mumbaikars, you can soon head to Bandra Terminus on a travelator

In a move that will bring relief to thousands of commuters travelling between Bandra station and the Terminus, the Railways is planning to introduce skywalks and travelators to connect the two stations. Railway authorities and the Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) will be discussing the plan on June 24."

Though the distance between Bandra East station and the Terminus is just over a kilometre, autorickshaws on the route have been fleecing commuters, charging anywhere between Rs 30 to Rs 50 per person depending on the luggage and time of day.

"Also, the absence of a proper walkway between the two stations makes it difficult for people to walk with their luggage," said an official.

Incidentally, a similar skywalk with travelators had been planned between Kurla LTT and Tilak Nagar stations. However, the plan has been pending for many years.