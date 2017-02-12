Mumbaikars among millions to sign open letter against Donald Trump



President Donald Trump's Muslim ban move spurred the open letter

In the wake of US President Donald's Trump's order, preventing immigrants from seven Muslim states from entering the US, a letter written by online global mouthpiece Avaaz Organisation, addressed to Trump, has been gaining a lot of traction around the globe. It had been signed by 5,087,934 netizens (at the time of going to press) and the number includes a few Mumbaikars too.

The letter states that with the Muslim ban, President Trump "has shown that the worst fears about his Presidency are true" and urges netizens to "join the resistance". "This is not what greatness looks like" are the opening lines addressed to Trump. "The world rejects your fear, hate-mongering, and bigotry. We reject your support for torture, your calls for murdering civilians, and your general encouragement of violence." It signs off by saying: "As citizens of the world, we stand united against your brand of division".

Writer and columnist Anil Dharker, who has signed the letter said, "We hope things change with the open letter. Unfortunately, with Donald Trump it's not easy because he feels that anything he doesn't agree with is fabricated and untrue. But, ultimately, with someone like him — however thick his skin is — at some point, I think, with the opposition to his policies, he will start feeling the heat and may start changing too."



Anil Dharker

Neerja Deodhar, a Mumbai-based journalist, said, "The anti-immigration policy moved me to sign it. I don't know how that policy benefits anyone." There was one instance that pushed her further to join the protest. "I was particularly moved by the story of this young Iranian kid who was supposed to undergo a surgery but wasn't able to enter because of his nationality," Deodhar said.

A corporate content consultant, Devi Poojari, agrees with Deodhar. "The ban is the most impractical thing Trump could do. Nobody has the right to stop anybody from entering a country, unless they have been criminals or have been deported." Archana Vaghela, who also signed the letter, said, "I wonder how this ban is going to help the US. He may want the best for his country, but he needs to realise that this is not the way."