

Illustration/Uday Mohite

The stampede that took place on the foot overbridge connecting the Elphinstone Road and Parel railway stations, killing 22 people on the spot on Friday, has once again exposed the government's hollow promises regarding the development of Mumbai's transportation facilities and infrastructure. Even as this incident instills fresh fear in the minds of commuters, some of the city's hi-tech transportation projects — monorail, AC local train and BKC's hybrid bus service — still remains a distant dream. After being delayed multiple times in the past couple of years, the services are expected to start by year-end, a deadline that still seems quite unrealistic, given the problems the projects are facing.

AC local train

Expert speaks

Subhash Gupta,

Railway activist

'It's shameful that the AC local project has been delayed so much. The railways should be fined. In Mumbai, all transportation systems should be brought under one organisation. This will help streamline the projects'

Not on track

2012-13: Project announced as part of the rail budget

April 4, 2016: The AC local arrives in Mumbai from Chennai's Integrated Coach Factory

May 25, 2016: Trial runs start

September 2017: The first deadline set to make the train operational

October 2017: The second deadline set for its inauguration

December 2017: The revised tentative deadline

Monorail Phase II

Expert speaks

Ajit Shenoy,

Transport activist

'It's time for the chief minister to take up the matter. When a project is started, it is the government's responsibility to take it to its logical end. Phase II of the monorail should be commissioned at the earliest. It's shameful that the project has been delayed'

Matter of fact

20 km: Total length of the corridor

8.8 km: Stretch between Wadala depot and Chembur made operational in February 2014 (Phase I)

15: No. of times deadline of Phase II revised

December 2016: Month set for completion of Phase II trial runs

March 2017: Month set for commissioning of services between Wadala and Jacob Circle

October 2017: Next deadline set for completion

December 2017: Revised deadline

Hybrid buses

Commuter speaks

Akshay Marathe, commuter

'The BEST Undertaking has already stopped operating AC buses in the city. How can a country's financial capital not have an AC bus service? The hybrid bus service in Bandra Kurla Complex was supposed to start in August, but till date, nothing has been done about it'

Best efforts

2013: Plan to run these eco-friendly buses between BKC and Bandra and Kurla stations conceived

4: No. of years the project has been delayed

June 2017: MMRDA plans to launch five buses

August 15, 2017: The second deadline set for the launch

September 2017: The revised launch date

18,000 Monorail Phase I footfall daily

1.2lakh Daily footfall expected after Phase II becomes operational

Rs 54 crore Cost at which the AC local train has been built

12 Total no. of coaches

32 No. of seats in each bus

Rs 15-25 Amount passengers will have to pay for tickets

Rs 1.61 cr Cost at which each bus was procured