Mumbaikars, get ready for some swanky new facilities at stations

Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain will inaugurate FOBs and escalators at a function today

Less than three months after the Elphinstone Road stampede, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain is all set to inaugurate a slew of new facilities at various stations, for the public, at a function to be held today.



One of the foot overbridges at Ghatkopar railway station

While new foot overbridges would be inaugurated at Currey Road, Nahur and Virar stations, escalators will be thrown open at Titwala and Thakurli. Commuters will also be able to use new lifts at Reay Road, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Chembur, Virar, Vasai Road, Dadar and Kalyan railway stations from today.

Apart from this, solar power plants at Mumbai Central, Dadar, Churchgate, Andheri and Bandra terminus, emergency medical rooms at Byculla and Mankhurd, booking offices at Currey Road, Bhandup, Nahur and Thakurli, toilets at Kalyan, Vasai Road and Virar stations, and Wi-Fi facilities at Chembur, Dombivli, Ghatkopar and Mulund stations are also expected to be inaugurated.

Speaking to mid-day, Sunil Udasi, chief spokesperson, Central Railway, said, “Several new bridges, escalators, lifts and other facilities have been constructed. All of them will be inaugurated on Wednesday. These will not only add to the passenger amenities, but will also help in managing the crowds at railway stations.”

