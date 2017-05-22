Mumbai-Lucknow express derails at Unnao; all passengers safe



Repair works underway at the site of the accident in Unnao. Pic/PTI

Eleven coaches of the Mumbai-Lucknow Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed on Sunday, but there was no report of any casualty in the accident. It was the sixth such incident in Uttar Pradesh in seven months.

Major accident averted

Superintendent of police, Unnao, Neha Pandey said at around 2 pm, 11 coaches of the Lucknow-bound Lokmanya Tilak Express from Mumbai derailed when the train was crossing platform number 3 of Unnao railway station, about 20 km from Kanpur. According to sources, of the 11 coaches, nine were air conditioned ones. "Since the speed of the train was slow, a major tragedy was averted and all passengers are safe," she said, adding, "Some of them, however, sustained minor injuries when they jostled to rush out of the train following derailment. Provision of first aid, water and food was immediately made for the shocked passengers. Alternative arrangements were also made to send the stranded passengers by buses to Lucknow."

The derailment led to delay in the movement of certain trains on the Lucknow-Kanpur section as a portion of the track was damaged. Senior officials of the Railway and district authorities rushed to the spot. A team of UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) also reached the accident site to conducted preliminary investigation.

Action to be taken

SDM Sadar of Unnao, Megha Roopam said a dog squad was already at the spot to detect any foul play. Chairman of railway board has been asked by the Railway ministry to initiate action against the guilty. In a tweet, the Ministry of Railways said, "#Unnao derailment SEC Kanpur-Lucknow Train22121 (LTT-LKO), No injury to any passenger: MR@sureshpprabhu directed CRB to take strict action."