Mumbai's arterial roads all set to get a facelift

While work on the Eastern Express Highway will start soon, MMRDA says the Western Express Highway would undergo a makeover at a later stage next year

The arterial roads of the city, including the Eastern and Western Express Highways (EEH and WEH) will undergo a complete makeover, not only in terms of road infrastructure development, but also repair and maintenance work. Crash barriers will be installed along both the highways. While the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) plans to spend Rs4 crore for the EEH work, which would start soon, the work on WEH would be planned at a later stage, in view of the ongoing Metro construction work between Dahisar and Andheri East.

Sources said that after the EEH gets a facelift, motorists would be able to enjoy smoother rides, as the MMRDA-appointed contractor would repair the uneven road between Ghatkopar and Mulund toll plaza. Speaking to mid-day, Dilip Kawatkar, MMRDA joint project director, said, "We have invited tenders for the repair and maintenance of the main carriageway, service road, bridges, FOBs and subways on the EEH. We expect a positive response from the bidders."



Repair and maintenance work of the Eastern Express Highway would be carried out in five phases

The firm that bags the contract will have to carry out the maintenance work within a year's time. As the stretch between Ghatkopar and Mulund has been divided into five parts, the total amount of '4 crore would be spent in five phases. An MMRDA official said that next year they would carry out the maintenance work of the WEH, but it was important to plan everything in a manner that it does not lead to more traffic jams on the route. According to sources, the MMRDA-appointed contractor would also carry out repair work on the flyovers, subways and underpasses that fall on the EEH.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go