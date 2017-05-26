Mumbai's Sanskrit scholar Sanskrit Pandita honoured



Dr Kala Acharya

The director of KJ Somaiya Bharatiya Sanskriti Peetham since its inception in 1989, Dr Kala Acharya has been honoured for her contribution to Interfaith Dialogue and to the Secretariat for the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. She has received two medals and certificates from the President of Kazakhstan, HE Nursultan Najarbayev.

The Sanskrit sc­h­olar, honoured by the Maharashtra government as a Sanskrit Pandita in 1994, was presented the award at a ceremony on May 18 at the Secretariat meeting by the Chairman of Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Head of the Secretariat of the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, HE Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Acharya has bagged four gold medals so far.