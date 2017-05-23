Mumbra: Ceiling plaster lands on three, leaves one with broken shoulder



The incident took place in a flat of a Mumbra-based building

Three members of a Mumbra family were badly injured when a portion of the plaster of their room’s ceiling, fell on them at around 2.30 am on Monday. The person who had rented out the flat to them 15 days ago, had asked them to get a part of the ceiling repaired, but they neglected the issue.

According to sources, the incident took place in a 25-year-old building in Mumbra, Al Masjid Complex, situated near Khatija hall of Kismat colony. The owner of the flat has been identified as Suraiya Ishaque Shaikh. He had given the flat on rent to one Fakruddin Khan, who further rented it out to the family. While one of the family members Shakila Khan (38) has suffered a fracture in her right shoulder, the other two Harshad Khan (6) and Nabwat Khan (4) have received minor injuries.

Action yet to be taken

Speaking to mid-day, senior official of Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Santosh Kadam said, “We got to know about the incident from Shivaji Kalwa Hospital, where the trio is undergoing treatment. Then we visited the spot and conducted a survey. We are trying to find out whether the building is dilapidated, because based on it, further action will be taken.”

A relative of the Khan family, Asif Khan said, “Shakila’s shoulder bone has broken as the plaster fell directly on it. She will be undergoing a surgery for it.” He further said, “She was in the house along with her kids and two sisters when the incident took place. When we took the flat on rent 15 days back, we had complained about the condition of the ceiling, but Fakruddin had assured us that nothing would happen.”

Legal building

When contacted, deputy engineer of TMC’s Mumbra division Anjum Ahmed said, “The building is completely legal, as we have checked the papers. We will send a letter to the owner and residents for carrying out a structural audit of the building and submit the report at the earliest, so that further action can be taken.”