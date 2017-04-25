Mumbra murder: Upset over rejection man stabs woman to death



He was upset that she had rejected his love. Then to see her on call with someone else apparently became the last straw for him, and he stabbed her non-stop like a person possessed till she breathed her last.

The Mumbra police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old for brutally killing a 32-year-old woman in Diva. The accused, who had been in love with her for long, said he didn't like her talking to someone else, and in a fit of rage, stabbed her.

According to the police, the deceased, Mrunal Mangesh Ghadegaonkar, was a resident of Diva, where she used to stay with her husband of 10 years, who works in a private firm in Mulund. She held private tuition classes in Dombivli. The incident took place in the afternoon at the victim's residence, when she was alone at home.

The accused, Atul Kamlesh Singh, a Mumbra resident, is a Std X passout and owns a mobile repair shop in Diva.

"Around 12 pm, he entered her house with a knife, when she was in the kitchen, and locked the door from inside. He started assaulting her; she screamed and ran out to the living room. Singh followed her; he pinned her down, sat on her stomach and continuously stabbed her in the throat," said a senior officer.

Senior inspector Ravindra Tayade said, "Neighbours heard her screams and came to her door; they saw him stabbing her. When he didn't stop even after repeated appeals, they locked the door from outside and called us. We reached the spot and arrested him. Further investigations are on."